Breaking: Reps pass FCT, Customs Budget

The House of Representatives on Friday passed the 2020 budget of N278,355,365,947 for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), increasing it by about N45.5 billion.

President Muhammadu Buhari had sent a budget of N232,875,365,947 to the House for passage by the National Assembly for the 2020 fiscal year.

The approved budget shows an increase of N38.204 in the capital vote from the N121.93 billion submitted by the President to N160.133 billion while overhead cost increased by N5.3 billion from N57.1 billion to N62.343 billion.

The FCT budget ought to have been passed on Thursday, but was differed to Friday as a result of the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu was represented Imo west in the Senate.

The House also passed a budget of N238.149 for the Nigeria Customs Service for the 2020 fiscal year after a report by Chairman of the House Committee on Custom on Customs, Hon. Yuguda Hassan Kila.