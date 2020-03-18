Breaking: Rep ban open worship nationwide

The House of Representatives on Wednesday banned all forms of open worships across the country in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a two-hour debate, the lower chamber said the measure was based on cues from Saudi Arabia, Iran and the Vatican that have banned open worship.

They also banned all visitors to the National Assembly until further notice, insisting that should act and suspend such large gatherings.

With this resolution, constituents will either write their representatives and wait for a reply or see members in the constituency offices.

Moving the motion of urgent public importance, Rep. Zakari Isa Chawai said even though the government has put some measures in place to ensure flight restrictions into the country, there was the need to restrict public gatherings.

Chawai commended the management of the NYSC for shutting down its orientation camps across the country, pointing out that there was the need to take more proactive measure and quarantine travellers to the country.