Breaking: Putin critic, Alexei Navalny, poisoned with Novichok – Germany

Leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, the German government has announced.

It said toxicology tests at a military laboratory showed “”unequivocal proof” of an agent from the Novichok group, BBC writes.

Mr Navalny was airlifted to Berlin for treatment after falling ill during a flight in Russia’s Siberia region last month.

At the time of his collapse, his team said he was poisoned on President Vladimir Putin’s orders. The Kremlin has dismissed the allegation as unfounded.

The German government said it condemned the attack in the strongest terms and called for Russia urgently to provide an explanation.

“It is a disturbing development that Alexei Navalny was the victim of a chemical nerve agent in Russia,” it said, adding that Chancellor Angela Merkel was meeting top ministers over the issue.

The German government added that it would inform the EU and Nato of its findings.

“[The federal government] will discuss an appropriate joint response with the partners in the light of the Russian response,” it said.

Mr Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya and Russia’s ambassador to Germany would also be informed of the findings, the statement said.

Navalny meanwhile remains in a coma.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

