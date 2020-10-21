Breaking: Protesters storm Tinubu’s Bourdillon Residence [Video]

In continuation of the escalation of the #EndSARS protests, a group of unarmed protesters on Wednesday stormed the Bourdillon residence of Bola Tinubu, the acclaimed national leader of the APC.

This comes hours after the former Lagos State governor, in a phone conversation with ChannelsTV, denied having a hand in the massacre of protesters at Lekki Toll gate Tuesday night.

In a video clip widely circulated on social media, youths are seen singing solidarity songs and waving the Nigerian flag in front of his residence.

See the clip below…

Happening Now: Bourdillon Street Ikoyi, Where Tinubu Lives Occupied By Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters pic.twitter.com/2rKLaat1Ig — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 21, 2020

In the wake of the escalating situation in Nigeria’s commercial capital, the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced a three-day lockdown of the state.

This however has proved to have a null effect on protesters who proceeded to torch the news house of Television Continental (TVC), owned by Tinubu.

Another group of irate youths reportedly set ablaze the family house of Governor Sanwo-Olu on Lagos island.

More to follow…

