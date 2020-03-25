Breaking: Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus

UK’s Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a stunning announcement Wednesday, Clarence House has said the Prince of Wales is displaying mild symptoms of the dreaded virus that has sent much of the world into lockdown.

The announcement however stated that the UK’s crown prince “otherwise remains in good health”.

It is understood that the Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus.

As a result of the tests, Charles and Camilla were now self-isolating in Balmoral in Scotland.

Clarence House added that it was “not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus”.

Prince Charles is the biggest public figure to be diagnosed with the virus.

His test comes a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a total lockdown of the UK to curtail the spread of the disease after weeks of implementing soft measures.