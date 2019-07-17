Breaking: Presidential Tribunal Issues Subpoena on INEC Chair

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has ordered the issuance of subpoena on the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Zamfara State.

Following the subpoena issued on July 9, 2019, both men are expected to appear and produce some documents used for the last election, required by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who are petitioners before the tribunal.

At the resumption of proceedings on Wednesday, petitioners’ lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN), told the tribunal that the subpoena had been served on the two officials but they have failed to either appear or make available the documents requested.

Tribunal Chairman, Justice Mohammed Garba noted that from the record of the court, Yakubu was served with the subpoena on July 15, 2019 when he was required to produce the documents.

Garba also noted that the one on the Zamfara REC was served on July 12.

He asked INEC’s lawyer, Yunus Usman (SAN) to take the necessary steps to ensure the subpoena is complied with and both men brought before the tribunal.