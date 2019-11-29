Breaking: Police shoot suspect after Knife attack on London Bridge

A suspect has been shot by police after five people were injured in a stabbing incident near London Bridge.

London’s metropolitan police said they was called to a stabbing at premises near the bridge shortly before 2pm on Friday.

Footage posted on social media showed armed officers pointing weapons at a person who appeared to be lying still on the bridge.

One video showed officers aiming guns at a white lorry that had jackknifed across the bridge. The footage shows several officers surrounding the vehicle before moving to the rear to check its container.

Police have not confirmed whether they believe the incident is terrorist-related, but Scotland Yard counter-terrorism command is understood to be monitoring developments.

The national terrorist level was lowered from “severe” to “substantial” earlier this month.

Police have evacuated London Bridge station and surrounding areas, while mainline trains are not stopping at the station, a major transport hub for the capital.

