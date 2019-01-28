Breaking: Police Seal Off Onnoghen’s Office

The police have sealed off the office of Walter Onnoghen, suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Armed policemen reportedly stormed the office located at the supreme court premises on Monday morning, sealing it off.

Awusam Bassey, media aide to Onnoghen, confirmed to the ejection of staff and sealing off of the office to TheCable.

“It’s true, it’s true,” Bassey told TheCable.

This comes after President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday swore in Tanko Mohammed as the new CJN, pending the determination of the case against Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Buhari based his action on an order of the CCT, where the chief justice is standing trial on charges of false assets declaration.