Breaking: Police Seal Oando Building after SEC Intervention

Officers of the Nigerian Police Force have sealed the Corporate headquarters of Oando Plc on Ozumba Mbadiwe street in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The action follows the directives of the Security amd Exchange Commission (SEC) on the constitution of an Interim Management Team, headed by Mr. Mutiu Olaniyi Adio Sunmonu CON.

Sunmonu is to oversee the affairs of Oando Plc and conduct an Extra Ordinary General Meeting on or before July 1, 2019, to appoint new Directors to the Board of the Company, who would subsequently select a Management Team for Oando Plc.

The SEC wielded the big stick last weekend after it finally concluded forensic investigations of Oando Plc over underhand dealings.

It directed, among others, the resignation of the affected board members and barred the company’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mr Wale Tinubu, and his Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer (DGCEO), Omamofe Boyo, from being directors of public companies for a period of five years.

More to follow…

 

