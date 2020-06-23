Breaking: Police seal APC National Secretariat

The police have sealed the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) amid the crisis rocking the ruling party.

Sources say a team of policemen stopped members of the National Working Committee of the party from gaining entry into the complex.

The security operatives claimed to be acting on orders from above by preventing staff of the APC Secretariat, journalists and others from gaining entry into the building.

It is understood that former deputy national secretary, Victor Giadom claimed to have been implementing a court order that pronounced him the Acting Chairman of the party.

Additional policemen have been deployed to the secretariat.

More to follow…

