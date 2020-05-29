Breaking: Police Officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck arrested

A police officer fired over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter.

Derek Chauvin is one of four police officers who were fired in the wake of Mr Floyd’s death in custody on Monday.

The US city of Minneapolis has been rocked by violent protests since Mr Chauvin was filmed kneeling on George Floyd.

In extraordinary scenes during the protests, a police station was set alight. A number of buildings have been burned, looted and vandalised since then, prompting the activation of the state’s National Guard troops.

There have also been demonstrations in other US cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix and Memphis over the incessant killing of unarmed black men by the police.

Earlier on Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he expected “swift and fair” justice for Mr Floyd’s death.

