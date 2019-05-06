Breaking: Police Arrest Adeleke

The Peoples Democratic Party,PDP said the Police have arrested and detained its Osun state governorship candidate in last year’s election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Describing the arrest as a recipe for crisis, the opposition party further alleged that there was another plot to poison the lawmaker in detention.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary, said at a press conference Monday night that Adeleke’s arrest was to frustrate him and the PDP and to force him to discontinue with the case challenging the “purported victory” of the APC.

The PDP added that the plot was to drag Senator Adeleke before an “ostensibly compromised” magistrate court, over the same issues of alleged forged school testimonial that is already before the Federal High Court.

“The police arrested Senator Ademola on the guise of an invitation despite the direct orders of the Federal High Court, restraining it or its agents from arresting and detaining him on account of statement of result and testimonial duly issued by the Ede Muslim Grammar School, Ede, pending the determination of the originating summons pending in the court,” the statement read.

“Senator Adeleke, as a law-abiding citizen, honoured an invitation by the police only for him to be arrested and detained in a dingy facility in Maitama, in direct affront to the order of the Federal High Court.

“The PDP holds that any arraignment of Senator Adeleke in a magistrate court, for a matter that is already being heard by the Federal High Court, is a calculated plot to cause crisis in the judicial system, enmesh the matter in unnecessary controversy as a pathway to truncate the course of justice in his matter.

“This is highly provocative, an invitation to anarchy and recipe for a very serious crisis not only in Osun but also in the judiciary and our polity as a nation.

“The arrest and detention of Senator Adeleke is a direct act of violence against our laws, the institution of the judiciary and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“This is part of the grand plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to coerce Senator Adeleke to relinquish the mandate that was freely given to him by the people of Osun state, which was further established by the election petition tribunal.

“The heinous calculation by the APC is to ensure that Senator Adeleke is not free to be sworn in as governor of Osun state as they know he will surely obtain justice and retrieve his stolen mandate at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court,” the PDP said.