Breaking: Pogba tests positive for Coronavirus

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), says France manager Didier Deschamps.

The France manager said the 27-year-old will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

“I’ve completed, at the very last minute, a change in the list,” Deschamps said on Thursday.

“Paul Pogba, who was previously on the list, unfortunately for him he carried out a test yesterday which was returned as positive this morning.”

This means that Pogba will miss France’s Nations League game in Sweden on Saturday, 5 September and the home game against Croatia three days later.

The former Juventus midfielder could however be eligible for selection for United’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on 19 September.

Deschamps said Pogba will be replaced in the France squad by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

