Breaking: Petr Cech to Retire at the End of Season

Arsenal keeper Petr Cech has announced that he will retire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old Czech Republic international joined Arsenal in June 2015 from the club’s London rivals Chelsea, where he spent 11 years.

“Having played 15 years in the Premier League and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve,” said Cech.

“I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season.”

He added: “This is my 20th season as a professional player and it has been 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire.

“I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch.”

Cech arrived in England when he was signed by Chelsea from French club Rennes in July 2004.

He went on to win 13 trophies with the Stamford Bridge club, including one Champions League and four Premier League titles.

He also set a club record of 228 clean sheets in all competitions, beating the previous mark of 208 set by former England international Peter Bonetti between 1960 and 1979.

Cech was later snatched up by the Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and he helped the Gunners win the FA Cup in 2017.