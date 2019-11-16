Breaking: PDP’s Musa Wada cast his vote

The Gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 Gubernatorial election in Kogi State, Engr. Musa Wada, has Voted.

Wada was unable to vote in his polling due to malfunctioning of the card readers, but later voted at another polling unit in his ward.

A younger brother to the immediate past governor of the state, Idris Wada, the PDP candidate voted minutes after incumbent governor Yahaya Bello did same at his ward in Okene.

Both candidates of the leading parties are the frontrunners in the race to Luggard House in Lokoja, the state capital.

More to follow…