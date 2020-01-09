Breaking: PDP chairman gunned down in Delta

Suspected assassins have reportedly shot dead the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward 4 (Olomu Ward 1) in Ughelli South council area of Delta state, Mr. Paul Onomuakpokpo.

It is understood that the incident occurred about 7pm on Wednesday, along Ogoni Road, near the palace of Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom.

The victim said to have died on the spot received several bullets from his assailants.

His vehicle, a Toyota Camry, also bore bullet marks, The Nation writes.

While details surrounding the killing are still sketchy, sources say the hoodlums fired sporadically into the air and ensured that the victim died before leaving the scene.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command has confirmed the development.

The commissioner of police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa said, “It is true. The corpse has been deposited in a morgue. And we are investigating the matter.”