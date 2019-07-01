Breaking: PDP Boycott INEC Parley with Political Parties

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shunned a parley organised for political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

There were about 60 political parties in attendance at the parley meant to review the Conduct of the 2019 general elections.

Otunba Niyi Adebayo represented the All Progressive Congress (APC).

INEC had announced that it will commence a National dialogue on the last general elections with the aim of improving on the shortcomings identified in the last Feburary and March 2019 polls.

The elections, which returned President Muhammadu Buhari to another four-year term, has been widely criticised by international observers and other stakeholders.

The PDP, and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, are challenging the result at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

More to follow…