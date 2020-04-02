Breaking: Over one million test positive for COVID-19 globally

More than a million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed globally, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

It marks another scary milestone as the world grapples with the exploding pandemic.

According to the university’s figures more than 51,000 people have died and more than 208,000 have recovered.

So far, the United States accounts for the most cases, while Italy still has the highest death toll.

This comes as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the number of infected persons in the country reached 184, with 2 deaths.

The NCDC says 20 persons have so far recovered from the flu-like virus.