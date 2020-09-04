Breaking: Osun erupts in protest over petrol, electricity hike

The Osun state capital , Osogbo, is presently engulfed in protests over the hike in petrol pump price and electricity tariff.

The Federal Government on Wednesday through the Petroleum Pricing Marketing Company (PPMC) announced an increase in the ex-depot price of petrol from N138 to NN151.56 per litre, triggering marketers to increase pump price from N148 to N162 per litre.

This comes days after the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) increased the tariff by about 100 per cent.

In light of the attendant hardship on the populace, protesters converged at a popular park, Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Old garage and marched to Ola-Iya Junction expressing their angst.

The youths could be seen with placards in their hands with several inscriptions: “Revert fuel price now”; “Enough is Enough”; “We want a better life” and “Electricity tariff hike is evil” among others.

The protesting youths gave government a five-day ultimatum for reversal of the new price regime.

