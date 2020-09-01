Breaking: Oshiomhole involved in accident, 2 policemen killed

Two policemen have reportedly been killed in a car crash involving former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole.

According to SaharaReporters, the Oshiomhole’s convoy was involved in a crash along the Benin bye-pass in Benin, Edo State.

A truck reportedly rammed into the middle of the convoy while the former Edo State governor was going to a political rally in Usen, Ovia South-East Local Government Area.

As a result, the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, suspended his campaign, saying the accident was a plot to kill the former governor.

He said, “I wish to send my deepest sympathies to families, friends, and all who knew the two exceptional policemen we lost today in the tragic and disturbing crash involving the convoy of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole travelling with other leaders to a campaign event in Usen, Ovia South East LGA.

“We have since called off all campaign events scheduled for today and joined efforts with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to ensure the best care for injured persons

“The circumstances of the crash were indeed curious and have left us deeply concerned, as the truck responsible for the crash, according to witness accounts of those in the convoy and other road users, appeared to have deliberately rammed into the convoy.

“While awaiting the conclusion of the investigation of the police in response to our petition, I urge our party followers across the state to remain calm and alert. May God rest the dead, amen.”

