Breaking: Oshiomhole, APC Bigwigs Storm Presidential Election Tribunal

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Breaking: Oshiomhole, APC Bigwigs Storm Presidential Election Tribunal

Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made a surprise appearance on Monday at the hearing of the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

This is the first time the APC Chair will be attending proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which commenced sitting about two months ago.

Oshiomhole entered the court a little over 9 am, accompanied by former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu.

Other notable personalities at the tribunal are former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, former Chairman of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Tom Ikimi and the spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The APC Chair, announced appearance as standing in for the party and President Muhammadu Buhari, who are listed as the second and third respondents in the petition by the PDP and Atiku.

The petition is challenging the outcome of the last presidential election won by Buhari, who was the candidate of the APC.

,

Related Posts

Edo: Obaseki to Probe Contracts Awarded by Oshiomhole

July 8, 2019

HEDA Gives FG 14-Day Ultimatum to Prosecute Goje

July 8, 2019

Gani Adams Warns South-West Govs over Ruga

July 8, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *