Breaking: Osama Bin Laden’s Son, Hamza, Killed – Reports

Obama bin Laden’s son, Hamza, who was seen as a leader of al-Qaida, is believed dead, according to US reports.

A US official said Wednesday the government is expected to make an announcement concerning his death shortly.

It comes after NBC News reported the US had received intelligence that he had died, citing three American officials.

The New York Times confirmed the report, quoting two unnamed officials as saying Hamza bin Laden had been killed some time over the past two years, and it had taken time to confirm the death. The al-Qaida heir is thought to be about 30.

Hamza bin Laden had been seeking to stage attacks on western targets with the aim of restoring al-Qaida’s status at the vanguard of extreme jihadist groups, after many years of decline and eclipse by Islamic State.

In his last known public statement, made through al-Qaida’s media outlet in March 2018, Hamza bin Laden had threatened Saudi Arabia and called on the people of the Arabian peninsula to revolt.

Hamza was at his father’s side in Afghanistan before the September 11 attacks on the US, and spent time with him in Pakistan after the US-led invasion of Afghanistan pushed much of al Qaeda’s senior leadership there, according to the Brookings Institution.