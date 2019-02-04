Breaking: ‘Opposition Planning to Discredit Outcome of Presidential Election’ – FG

The Federal Government has alleged that the opposition is planning to discredit the outcome of the February 16 presidential election if President Muhammadu Buhari wins.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made these allegations at an ongoing press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

FG equally alleged that the opposition was planning to send a 10-member delegation to some foreign countries to sell the idea that the Buhari Presidency was not going to hold credible elections.

Mohammed said the government and Nigerians must not allow those he described as “desperate politicians” to scuttle the nation’s democracy.

Last week, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wrote to a number of foreign powers complaining about constitutional breaches by Buhari.

This comes after the president suspended the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, citing an order by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

In the wake of the suspension, the US, UK and EU had expressed concerns over the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

