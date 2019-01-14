Breaking: Onnoghen Absent as CCT Commences Trial

Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), was absent when the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) commenced sitting on charges filed against him Monday.

The tribunal had summoned the CJN following a petition submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) by a civil society group identified as the Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI).

The Federal Government had demanded that Onnoghen recuse himself from his position as the head of the Supreme Court in order not to interfere with the trial.

His prosecution at the CCT was however met with a wave of criticism from the legal community and civil society organisations.

Governors of the south-south geopolitical zone had asked him to ignore the trial after an emergency meeting in Abuja Sunday.

