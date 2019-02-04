Breaking: Onnoghen Absent as CCT Adjourns Trial till Feb 13

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has adjourned the case against Walter Onnoghen, suspended chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), till February 13.

The adjournment was sequel to the application of Adeboyega Awomolo, counsel to Onnoghen during Monday’s resumed sitting with the suspended CJN absent yet again.

Aliyu Umar, counsel to the federal government, did not object to the Awomolo’s application.

While Onnoghen challenged the jurisdiction to entertain the matter, the counsel to the Federal Government asked the tribunal for an interlocutory order to “cement” an earlier order given by the CCT chairman.

At the tribunal on Monday, Onnoghen’s lawyer argued that the matter should be adjourned to a later date because Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), had petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) against his client.

“Our application is that proceedings be further adjourned, so it does not result in double jeopardy before the tribunal and the NJC,” he said.

“In the interest of due process we want the NJC to look into this matter.”

Umar said if Onnoghen is not in court on the next adjourned date “he will ask for appropriate orders.”

However, Danladi Umar, CCT chairman, insisted that the pending applications before the tribunal be heard.

