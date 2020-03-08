Breaking: One dies as Keystone Bank building collapses in Lagos

A labourer lost his life when a storey building reportedly belonging to Keystone Bank collapsed in the Palmgrove area of Lagos State.

The building was under renovation when it caved in late Friday and trapped labourers working at the site, The Punch writes.

Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victims, adding that emergency responders, including officials of the Lagos State Fire Service, men of the Nigeria Police Force, among others were on ground.

He said, “Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a single-storey building belonging to the Keystone Bank collapsed while being renovated.

“It was reported that a single male labourer lost his life from the incident.

“Recovery operation ongoing.

“LRT, LASG fire, LABSCA and police are at the scene carrying out joint efforts to retrieve the remains of the victims.”

