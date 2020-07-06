Breaking: Ondo SSG resigns

The Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG), Mr Ifedayo Abegunde, has resigned his appointment.

Sources say Abegunde tendered his resignation letter on Monday morning in an escalation of the political crisis rocking the state.

The seasoned politician however remained silent on why he opted to jump ship with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Speaking in a telephone chat with The Nation, Abegunde confirmed he has tendered his resignation letter.

“I have left Akeredolu’s government through a resignation letter effective today,” he stated.

Abegunde, popularly known as Abena, said he would talk more on why he left at a press briefing later today.

There are however rumours that he left the administration to contest as a Deputy Governor to one of the All Progressives Congress((APC) Governorship aspirants, Segun Abraham.

More to follow…

