Breaking: Ondo health commissioner dies of COVID-19

The commissioner of health in Ondo State, Wahab Adegbenro, has died of the novel coronavirus (COVID- 19).

Adegbenro reportedly died at the state’s infectious diseases hospital on Thursday.

“I still saw him on Monday, I never knew that was the last time I would set my eyes on you alive,” a family source said.

The late Adegbenro is a native of Ilara-Mokin, in Ifedore local government area of the state.

His death comes two days after Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of the state, announced he had tested positive for COVID- 19 as the pandemic continues to grow in the country.

On Wednesday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 790 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s toll to 26,484.

