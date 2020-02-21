Breaking: Oluwo of Iwo suspended for six months

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has been suspended for six months by the Osun State Traditional Rulers’ Council, ThePunch reports.

At an emergency meeting held at Osun State Government Secretariat, Abere, on Friday, presided over by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the monarchs arrived at the decision to suspend Oba Akanbi.

A committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, was also constituted by the council to further investigate the matter involving Oluwo and Obas in Iwo land.

Akanbi’s suspension comes a week after he was alleged to have assaulted the Agbowu of Ogbagba, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo, over a disagreement during a meeting convened by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 11, to resolve a prolonged land dispute between the communities.

But Akanbi had taken to social media to defend his action, accusing Akinropo of attempting to stick his staff of office into his eyes.

Reacting to the tussle, the Osun state government had said appropriate action will be taken over the brawl between the two monarchs.