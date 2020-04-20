Breaking: Oil price drops below zero for first time in history

The price of US oil dropped into then negative zone for the first time in history, meaning oil producers are paying buyers to take the commodity off their hands over fears that storage capacity could run out in May.

Oil price took a massive hit as demand all but dried up in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging much of the world.

As a result, oil firms have resorted to renting tankers to store the surplus supply and that has forced the price of oil into red zone.

The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark for US oil, fell as low as minus $37.63 a barrel.

Monday’s cataclysmic fall was driven in part by a technicality of the global oil market. Oil is traded on its future price and May futures contracts are due to expire on Tuesday. Traders were keen to offload those holdings to avoid having to take delivery of the oil and incur storage costs.

Meanwhile, Brent Crude – the benchmark used by Europe and the rest of the world – was also weaker, down more than 7% at about $26 a barrel.