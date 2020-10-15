Breaking: NYSC Orientation Camps reopen Nov 10

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has announced the reopening of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps from November 10.

Mr Dare disclosed this in a statement on his official Twitter handle Thursday.

He wrote:

“Orientation Camp of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th, 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced,” Dare posted on his official Twitter handle.

The orientation programme was suspended nationwide as a means of curbing the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But the economy has been gradually reopened following a steady decline in infections and deaths nationwide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

