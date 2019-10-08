Breaking: Nigeria v Brazil may be cancelled

The eagerly anticipated friendly match between Nigeria and Brazil is in danger of being called off following hitches with the travel documents of the Nigerian delegation.

Sources say the prestige friendly scheduled for October 13 in Singapore may not go ahead as planned if the documents of officials of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) are not sorted.

NFF officials expected to depart the country on Tuesday failed to get necessary travel documents, including visas, leading to speculation over the match.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian contingent, led by PSG star Neymar, already hit the Asian nation for their African challenge.

The Selecao will take on Senegal on October 10, before doing battle with Nigeria’s Super Eagles three days later.