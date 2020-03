Nigeria has recorded its second death from the coronavirus infection, officials have announced.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, confirmed this on Monday at the Presidential Task Force Briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This comes as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country’s toll from COVID-19 stood at 111.

The minister however did not reveal the identity of the second victim, or where the death occurred.

More to follow…