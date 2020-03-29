Breaking: Nigeria Coronavirus toll hits 97

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported eight new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 97.

In an announcement on twitter Saturday night, the NCDC said two of the cases were in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, four in Oyo State, one in Kaduna State and one in Osun State.

So far, Lagos State had the highest number of cases with 59, followed by the FCT with 16 cases. The number of cases in Oyo surged to seven, Ogun had three while Enugu, Edo, Bauch and Osun states each had two cases.

Four states – Ekiti, Rivers, Benue and Kaduna – each had one case.

The NCDC’s latest confirmation of cases brings to 16, the number of cases announced in the country on Saturday.

One of the cases is Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai who disclosed that he has tested positive for the virus – making him the first case to be recorded by Kaduna.