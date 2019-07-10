Breaking: Nigeria Beat South Africa to Reach Afcon Semifinals

William Troost-Ekong scored an 88th minute winner as Nigeria beat South Africa 2-1 to advance to the semifinal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The match looked to be heading to extra-time after Bongani Zungu got a VAR-awarded goal in the 71st minute for Bafana Bafana to cancel out Samuel Chukwueze’s first half opener.

But Udinese centre-back Ekong intervened with his late winner, calmly stroking the ball home from a Moses Simon corner to send the Eagles into the last four.

Gernot Rohr’s men will take on the winner of tomorrow’s quarterfinal clash between Algeria and Cote d’Ivoire.