Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof Kenebradikumo Pondei has fainted.

Prof Pondei fainted during the ongoing probe of the Commission by the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC.

The probe began this morning at the NASS complex after allegations of grand theft and embezzlement at the agency.

The embattled Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio is scheduled to appear before the committee.

More to follow…

