Breaking: Naira Marley turns self in

Indigenous Nigerian rapper, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has surrendered himself to the police at State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State.

The star rapper reportedly arrived Panti on Monday afternoon and is still being interrogated by the assistant commissioner in charge of SCID.

Naira Marley was on Sunday asked by the police in Lagos State to turn himself in for flouting the social distancing order at the now infamous house party of popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello.

Meanwhile, Funke Akindele and her husband have been fined N100,000 for violating the lockdown law in force in the state.

The couple were also handed two weeks community service after they pleaded guilty to the one-count charge proffered against them.