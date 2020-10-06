BREAKING: Naira Marley cancels #EndSARS protest

Indigenous Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has made a u-turn on his decision to organise a peaceful protest against police brutality in the country.

This comes after the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, had cautioned him against embarking on the planned protest.

The ‘Puta’ singer took to his verified Twitter account to announce that he cancelled the planned protest because ‘a lot of changes are being made right now’ by the authorities.

“We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now. As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest. #togetherwecan,” he tweeted.

The Nigeria Police Force also took to their Twitter account to announce that the spokesperson of the Force, DCP Frank Mba, would have an Instagram Live interview with the Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations.

“Today, Tuesday 6th October, 2020, by 11am, the Force PRO- DCP Frank Mba will be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues. Please stay tuned,” the police tweeted.

But controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo had warned him not to accede to the police’s demands, saying it was all a ruse.

