Breaking: Missing COVID-19 patient nabbed in Osun

The COVID-19 patient who went missing in Osun State has been apprehended by the police and returned to the Isolation facility in Ejigbo, area of the State on Saturday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, TheNation writes.

Mr Omipidan said the patient, a woman, was apprehended by the police in Ejigbo town and returned to the facility this afternoon.

Osun State, like much of the country, is on lockdown as a means of curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Nigeria’s coronavirus toll hit 210 last night after health officials announced 20 new cases.