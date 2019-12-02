Breaking: Messi wins record 6th Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi has won the 2019 Ballon D’Or to stand alone as the most decorated player in the history of the game.

The Barcelona talisman edged out Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk to claim his record sixth Ballon D’Or award.

Generally considered the Greatest Player of All Time, Messi adds yet another individual recognition to the Fifa Best Player award he clinched in September to finish the year in style.

His eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo misses out of the top three for the first time since 2010, coming fourth behind Messi, Van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

Also, US Women forward, Meghan Rapinoe, clinched the women ballon d’or after a stellar year that saw her inspire the US to a fourth World cup.

Mathias De Ligt won the Kopa trophy for the best player under the age of 21.