Breaking: Messi to remain at Barcelona

Lionel Messi put paid to intense speculation about his future on Friday by saying he will remain with Barcelona for another year.

The Argentine playmaker had caused a storm when he told the Catalan club last month that he wanted to leave, insisting a clause in his contract allowed him to do so on a free transfer.

This caused ripples across Europe as top clubs scrambled for his signature. But Barcelona, backed by LaLiga, insisted that a 700 million euros ($824 million) release clause would have to be paid.

Manchester City emerged as favourites for his signature in a purported big-money deal, but Barca stood their ground and the 33-year-old is now set to stay for another year.

“I wasn’t happy and I wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will stay at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster,” Messi told Goal.com.

