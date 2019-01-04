Breaking: Melaye Finally Surrenders to Police

Senator Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, has surrendered to the police after a week siege at his Abuja home.

Dozens of policemen had invaded his residence on December 28, vowing not to leave without arresting him following charges of culpable homicide – an allegation he denied.

Melaye is currently at the head office of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) in Abuja in the company of some lawmakers and his lawyers, TheCable writes.

The embattled lawmaker came out of hiding one day after he had failed in his bid to secure a court order to make the police vacate his residence.

More to follow…