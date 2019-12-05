Breaking: Mayhem as Pipeline explosion rocks Igando community in Lagos

A massive pipeline explosion has just rocked the Igando area of Lagos State, sending panicked-gripped residents scampering for safety.

In a video making rounds online, people can be heard in a fit and calling their loved ones to steer clear of the affected area.

Residents flocked the streets, moving away from the huge fireball that blackened the sky.

There is no word so far on the cause of the inferno, which is the latest in a series of many to hit Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre in recent weeks.

