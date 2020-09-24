Breaking: Massive fire as explosion rocks Iju, Lagos

A massive explosion rattled the Iju area of Lagos Thursday afternoon, leaving a thick plume of smoke in the sky.

An eyewitness who spoke to News Express said the explosion was from a gas plant located around Iju Hills and close to Grailland.

After the blast, panic-stricken residents of Iju and surrounding communities such as Akute, Ajuwon, Ishaga, Fagba and Alagbole could be seen scampering for safety and calling for the attention of fire service and other emergency services.

Iju is a thickly populated suburb between Agege and Ojodu Berger.

