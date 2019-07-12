Breaking: ‘Many Killed’ in Bomb and Gun Attack in Somalia

emmanuel

At least 10 people have been killed in an extremist attack on a hotel in the port city of Kismayo, Somalia, officials have announced.

Abdi Ahmed, a local district official, told The Associated Press Friday night that the death toll may rise as fighting is continuing inside the Asasey Hotel between the extremist gunmen and security forces. He said gunfire is continuing inside the hotel.

The official added that most of the victims were patrons of the hotel, which is often frequented by lawmakers and local officials. He said the victims include two journalists.

Somalia’s al-Shabab Islamic extremist rebels have claimed the responsibility for the attack, saying ‘many were killed.’

The attack started with a suicide car bomb blast and then gunmen stormed into the hotel.

More to follow…

