Breaking: Man City v Madrid, Chelsea v Bayern in Champions League Last 16

13-time European champions Real Madrid have been drawn against Premier League giants Manchester City in the Champions League last 16.

At the ceremony in Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland Monday, holders Liverpool were drawn against Atletico Madrid in what will be a fiery clash.

Spanish champions Barcelona will fancy their chances against struggling Italians Napoli, as would Juventus who have been drawn against Olympique Lyon.

Chelsea will go up against Bayern Munich in one of the top draws of the round, while Tottenham Hotspurs take on RB Leipzig.

French moneybags PSG – still looking for their maiden European triumph – will lock horns with Borussia Dortmund, with Valencia v Atalanta rounding up the draw.

The first legs will be played on February 18/19 and 25/26 with the reverse fixtures three weeks later.