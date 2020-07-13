Breaking: Man City to play in Champions League after ban lifted

emmanuel

Premier League giants Manchester City will play in the Champions League next season after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday overturned the club’s two-year ban from European football.

In an extraordinary decision earlier this year, UEFA handed City the suspension for “serious breaches” of club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

The club however denied any wrongdoing and appealed the decision at CAS last month.

And CAS have now overturned the suspension, allowing City to compete in the Champions League next season, having secured second place in the Premier League with a 5-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

More to follow…

