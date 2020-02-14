Breaking: Man City banned from Champions League for two seasons

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Breaking: Man City banned from Champions League for two seasons

Manchester City have been banned from European club competition in 2020/21 and 2021/22 after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of Uefa’s club licensing and financial fair play (FFP) regulations.

The reigning Premier League champions have also been fined 30m euros (£25m).

Reacting, Manchester City said they are “disappointed but not surprised” by the “prejudicial” decision and will appeal.

The independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) said City had broken the rules by “overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to Uefa between 2012 and 2016”, adding that the club “failed to cooperate in the investigation”.

The decision is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

,

Related Posts

‘I slept with virgins for rituals, initiated them into cultism’ – former Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside

February 14, 2020
Pep

Guardiola fears sack over Madrid Champions League test

February 14, 2020

Italian Cup: Ronaldo penalty snatches Juve draw at Milan

February 14, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *