Breaking: Majek Fashek is dead

emmanuelCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Breaking: Majek Fashek is dead

Nigerian music legend and reggae king Majek Fashek, is dead.

This was confirmed by his manager Omenka Uzoma, who said the dreadlocked star, real name Majekodunmi Fasheke, has gone on to rest with the lord. He was 71.

Taking to Fashek’s official Instagram handle, he wrote:

“Today been having pressure calls, well it is true that the African No 1 Legendary ICON has gone to be with the LORD his Maker.

“Let celebrate him, his achievements, and his family, whatever decisions made by his immediate family will be notified.”

Born in Benin-City, Edo State, Majek Fashek goes down as one of Nigeria’s true surviving Reggae music legend.

He reached his peak in the late 1980s after his self-penned tune, ‘Send down the Rain’ became a global smash.

The charismatic artiste also played a supporting role in the 2000 Nollywood movie ‘Mark of the Beast’, among others.

,

Related Posts

Nigerian Celebrities Declare #BlackoutTuesday in Protest of Justice and Change

June 2, 2020

Abisola Kola-Daisi, Daughter of Former Oyo State Governor Gets Slammed by Fan for Showing Off Bags

June 2, 2020

Floyd Mayweather Plans to Pay for George Floyd’s Funeral

June 2, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply