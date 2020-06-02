Breaking: Majek Fashek is dead

Nigerian music legend and reggae king Majek Fashek, is dead.

This was confirmed by his manager Omenka Uzoma, who said the dreadlocked star, real name Majekodunmi Fasheke, has gone on to rest with the lord. He was 71.

Taking to Fashek’s official Instagram handle, he wrote:

“Today been having pressure calls, well it is true that the African No 1 Legendary ICON has gone to be with the LORD his Maker.

“Let celebrate him, his achievements, and his family, whatever decisions made by his immediate family will be notified.”

Born in Benin-City, Edo State, Majek Fashek goes down as one of Nigeria’s true surviving Reggae music legend.

He reached his peak in the late 1980s after his self-penned tune, ‘Send down the Rain’ became a global smash.

The charismatic artiste also played a supporting role in the 2000 Nollywood movie ‘Mark of the Beast’, among others.

