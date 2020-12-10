Breaking: Maina slumps in court

The embattled former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina on Thursday collapsed in court.

Maina is being prosecuted on a 12-count charge of fraud and money laundering before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The ex-fugitive pension boss collapsed when his counsel, Anayo Adibe was addressing the court on his no-case submission before Justice Okon Abang

His counsel was praying the court for an adjournment to enable him to get records of the proceedings of the court to enable him to prepare for the no-case submission he intends to file on behalf of his client.

The court had to rise abruptly to enable officials of the Correctional Service and relations of the defendant to attend to him.

More to follow…

